Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Mental Health: "Secrets Make You Sick"

As people struggle to seek help with their mental health, Lady Gagais calling on everyone to be kind.

The songstress spoke on the topic while presenting her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the Global Changemakers Award at Children Mending Hearts' Empathy Rocks fundraiser on Sunday.

As she and her mother were being recognized for the work of their joint Born This Way Foundation, the triple threat took her moment at the microphone to address themes of mental health, mental illness and suicide, particularly in light of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain's deaths earlier in the week, and how the empathy of others can help ease the process for those scared to speak up. It is empathy and kindness that the mother-daughter duo are working to encourage through their foundation.

"We bring people together to have real, honest conversations and to be kind," Gaga began, explaining the objective of their organization. "Kindness is not an afterthought to our work. It is the driving power for everything we do. It is the lens we view every challenge through. It is framing the way we put everything around every possible solution. To me, almost every problem you can think of can be solved with kindness. Atleast it could be made better. Kindness has a soft undertone. Sometimes people think it is weak. It is tremendously powerful. It can change the way that we view each other. The way that we view our communities and the way that we work. Even the way that we feel about ourselves, by being kinder to ourselves. We need more kindness in the world."