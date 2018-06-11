Mystery of IHOP's Name Change to IHOb Is Solved! The B Stands For Burgers

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:31 PM
The mystery is solved!
Last week the internet was sent into disarray when beloved breakfast chain IHOP announced it was changing its name to IHOb. Thousands of customers guessed what the letter could stand for, with many settling on "bacon" or "breakfast."
This morning, IHOP's (or should we say IHOb?) Twitter account revealed that the mysterious new letter stands for burgers.
With the letter flip and menu expansion, the restaurant chain hopes to appeal to hungry customers beyond the traditional breakfast hours. Seven Ultimate Steakburgers were added to the menu, meaning you can officially satisfy your IHOP cravings for any meal of the day.
They weren’t playing. #ihop ➡️ #ihob pic.twitter.com/ZTySiRM7DH— Drew Malino (@DREWMALINO) June 7, 2018
IHOP has offered burgers for the six decades the eatery has been in operation, but have failed to shift their brand beyond just a breakfast establishment. With the name change and viral marketing effort, IHOP can almost guarantee their message has been sent.
As for pancake lovers, fret not! IHOP's entire breakfast menu is still available, and the name change appears temporary.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?