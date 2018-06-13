A Vicious Dog Bite Left Botched Patient Karissa With a Gnarled Lip: ''I Don't Want to Look Like This for the Rest of My Life''

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:00 AM
Dogs aren't always our best friends.
In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, Karissa tells the doctors about how a doggy play date turned vicious when a friend's dog bit her face.
"I just remember literally picking up something from the floor and then I remember just being in the ER," Karissa explains.
The paramedics on the scene were able to salvage what was left of Karissa's top lip and transport it to the hospital.
"They had it on ice and the surgeon tried to replace it, but there was so much tissue damage and nerve damage that he couldn't connect it," Karissa says.
Dr. Paul Nassif seems worried that the surgeon didn't do enough to save Karissa's original lip.
E!
"So what they did was they took a piece of your lower lip and kinda rolled it up to fill that defect. Before doing an aggressive procedure like that, we would've maybe just put the tissue together and just see how it heals because it does shorten the sides of your mouth," Dr. Nassif says.
"It's really hard. It's like I'm so young and I don't want to look like this for the rest of my life. I don't," a teary-eyed Karissa pleads.
The doctors are Karissa's last hope, but it's not looking like an easy fix.
"At this point, I really don't know if I'm gonna be able to help Karissa. I just hope that her doctor has not done irreversible damage," Dr. Nassif confesses to the camera.
Check out Karissa's harrowing story in the clip above.
Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK
