Mandy Moore Loves This Eye Liner So Much, She Doesn't Want to Shower

The eyes have it!

It's not every day we get a genuine, not #sponsored beauty recommendation from one of our favorite stars. So when Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Stories to divulge her latest makeup obsession, we took notes. The This Is Us star posted a selfie, with a caption that read, "When you [heart] your eyeliner so much that you don't want to shower it off. @ItsMatin is a master."

The liner in question is Mac Delineate Fluidline Eye Liner, a long-wear plum-hued gel liner, which makeup artist Matin Maulawizada used on the former pop star for an appearance on the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Unfortunately for the rest of us who never want to rinse off the same purple perfection, this particular product is discontinued.