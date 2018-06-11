Nick Jonas Takes Priyanka Chopra to His Cousin's Wedding

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Meeting the family!
It appears that things are heating up between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, because the "Jealous" singer took the Quantico star to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding over the weekend. Photos of the rumored couple show them in attendance at the celebration, held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday. Chopra can be seen wearing a chartreuse dress for the special occasion while Jonas dons a navy blue suit.
The duo can also be seen spending more time with his family at a brunch by the beach over the weekend.
The singer's brother, Kevin Jonas, shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, where it seems as though his and Danielle Jonas' 4-year-old daughter, Alena Rose Jonas, served as a flower girl.
Joe Jonas, who is currently filming The Voice in Australia, doesn't appear to have made it to the wedding.
This sighting of Jonas and Chopra comes just days after the duo was photographed at the airport together in New York City. They were was later spotted boarding a helicopter to Atlantic City for the weekend of the celebrations.
The duo first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 MET Gala, where they walked the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs. But speculation about their relationship status didn't go into overdrive until just weeks ago when they were spotted spending time together over Memorial Day weekend.
Days later, Jonas and Chopra were spotted having a date night at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they cozied up on the garden patio and munched on guacamole, the Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese Wagyu Beef.
"Nick and Priyanka couldn't keep their hands off each other last night at dinner," a source told E! News of the duo's date. "They were cuddling and enjoying each other's company at their table. At one point, they were even dancing together in their seats. It was really cute and they were definitely affectionate. They made it clear they were a couple."
Since then, Jonas and Chopra have been flirting up a storm on social media, commenting and liking each other's posts. And now they have seemingly confirmed their romance with a trip to his cousin's wedding!
This wedding comes just about a month after Chopra attended another special ceremony. On May 19, the actress was there to see her pal Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
