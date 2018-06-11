Nick Jonas Takes Priyanka Chopra to His Cousin's Wedding

Meeting the family!

It appears that things are heating up between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, because the "Jealous" singer took the Quantico star to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding over the weekend. Photos of the rumored couple show them in attendance at the celebration, held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday. Chopra can be seen wearing a chartreuse dress for the special occasion while Jonas dons a navy blue suit.

The duo can also be seen spending more time with his family at a brunch by the beach over the weekend.

The singer's brother, Kevin Jonas, shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, where it seems as though his and Danielle Jonas' 4-year-old daughter, Alena Rose Jonas, served as a flower girl.