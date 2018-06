Nicki Minaj and Future Announce Joint NickiHndrxx Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj and Future are hitting the road—together.

The "Super Bass" star and fellow rapper have announced their international joint tour coined NickiHndrxx, slated to begin in late September and finish next March overseas in Switzerland. This is the first time the two are touring together and Minaj's first co-headlining tour.

"I can't wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @future!" she wrote online.

The duo will head to all of the major American cities from September through to November before heading international with stops in Germany, Poland, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The two take their final bows for this tour in Geneva in March 2019.