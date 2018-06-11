Lilliya Scarlett Gets Handsy With Shawn Mendes in "Nervous" Video

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Nervous

YouTube

Shawn Mendes never disappoints.

Just weeks after the release of his self-titled No. 1 album, Shawn has premiered the music video for his new single "Nervous."

The video, directed by Eli Russell Linnetz, has Shawn playing his guitar with a white background, as Lilliya Scarlett runs her hands all over his body.

If the video looks familiar, that's because it was released on Spotify the same day as his album as a black and white vertical video.

Mendes co-wrote the song with Scott Harris and Julia Michaels. "Nervous" is sure to make its way up the charts, having already been streamed on Spotify over 23 million times.

Mendes has been on top of the world recently as he celebrates the success of his third studio album. Just last week, he had a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden where he was in comedy sketches, sang carpool karaoke, and, of course, performed his new single.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Music , Music Videos , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Shawn Mendes Talks Bruised Face After Scooter Accident

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas Drop First Single in 10 Years—Without Fergie

Jason Derulo Talks Just For You Foundation and New Music

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

AMAs 2018 Snubs and Surprises: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shawn Mendes Thinks He Has a "High Chance" at Winning a People's Choice Award Thanks to His Amazing Fans

BTS, Staples Center

BTS Reveals What Really Happens When They Don't Agree on Dance Moves

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Calls for a More Peaceful World in "Love Wins" Music Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.