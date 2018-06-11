3 Fierce Prom Looks We're Not Mad At

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 11:53 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
You're a stylish girl, that's not new information.
But it's for that very reason you already know you've got to step it up even more when it comes to your prom look. It's one of the times your go-to mini dress won't work, but since you get to go shopping, we know we don't have to twist your arm that much. You probably already have a good idea of the vibe you're going for (Floor length? Floral?), but it's not just about the dress, it's the whole look.
To help get you started we've got 3 hot prom looks we're not mad at (and we bet you won't be either).
No one has to tell you that you're a classy girl. IRL you stick to timeless pieces in neutral shades, so stay on the same track for prom. Except, for this occasion, go as glam as you want. Read: Nothing says sophistication more than a floor-length, curve-hugging strapless black gown. Tassel earrings and a bright red lip are literally all you need to add a punch to your movie-star good looks.
BUY IT: BLACK STRAPLESS V PLUNGE MAXI DRESS, £25; GOLD ACRYLIC BEAD TASSEL EARRING, £8; BLACK TRIPLE STRAP SANDAL, £20; L'ORÉAL PARIS COLOR RICHE SHINE LIPSTICK 350 INSANESATION, £9; BLACK RING DETAIL FOLD OVER CLUTCH, £20
If pink makes you happy, you're a fan of florals and fluffy details complete you, you're a girly girl. Thankfully this sweet aesthetic translates effortlessly for the big evening ahead. A cowl-neck floral mini dress is just flirty enough, while feather strap heels and a coordinating bag add a '90s throwback vibe for just a touch of trendiness.
BUY IT: PINK FLORAL SATIN COWL NECK FRILL HEM BODYCON DRESS, £25; SORAYA NUDE FEATHER STRAP HEELS, £28; TRISH GOLD THINLINE METAL CHOKER, £5; NUDE MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £25; BARRYM PLUMPING LIP GLOSS, £5
So you're a huge fan of Instagram, are you? If scrolling your feed for the latest bodycon dresses is a daily activity, we have your prom dress right here. A lacy take feels more formal than your usual, but the black and white keep it classic. And of course the diamond-studded heels and hoops are the perfect amount of bling. We can see your lastest Insta photo coming together already.
BUY IT: WHITE CONTRAST LACE BANDEAU MIDI DRESS, £45;BLACK DIAMANTE STUDDED HEELS, £28; CHRISTAH BLACK FAUX FUR CHAIN SHOULDER BAG, £18; RIMMEL STAY MATTE LIQUID LIP PLUM THIS SHOW, £6; SILVER CHUNKY DIAMANTE HOOP EARRINGS, £10
One question: How old is too old for prom?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?