America's Got Talent Winner Neal Boyd Dead at 42

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Neal Boyd has passed away at the age of 42.
The opera singer, who won season three of America's Got Talent, passed away on Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. Scott County Coroner confirms to E! News that Boyd died at his mother's home at 6:26 p.m. Sunday. Boyd's mother found him unresponsive, EMS arrived, performed their test and pronounced him deceased.
Boyd had been seeing numerous doctors, E! News has learned. He was in heart failure, kidney failure, and had liver disease. Ponder Funeral Home confirms to E! News that they received Boyd's body and he has been cremated. No information on services has been released at this time.
Boyd, who was born and raised in Sikeston, developed a passion for opera music when he was in middle school. After graduating high school in 1994, Boyd went on to receive a degree in speech communications at Southeast Missouri State University and degree in music at the University of Missouri—Columbia.
Boyd later attended the New England Conservatory of Music in 2002.
Following his AGT win in 2008, Boyd released an album, My American Dream, in 2009. The album debuted at number three on the Top Classical Albums chart.
In 2012 and 2014, Boyd attempted to secure a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives, but he was defeated.
After news of Boyd's death broke on Monday, AGT's Piers Morgan took to Twitter to react to his passing.
"Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of @AGT, has died at 42 from heart failure. Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP," he tweeted.