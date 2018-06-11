Vote for Your Favorite Style Moment From the 2018 Tony Awards!

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
It's Broadway, baby!
On Sunday night all eyes were on Broadway at the 2018 Tony Awards. As the biggest stars from the stage took over Radio City Music Hall in New York City, plays, musicals and big performances were all fans were thinking about...except for us. We were patiently waiting to see what everyone would wear to the big award show and we were not disappointed.
Even though there were a lot of shining stars—both literally (so much sparkle) and figuratively—on the red carpet, 10 celebrities really caught our attention with their looks. So, who was the best dressed this year? We will let you decide, but our picks kick off with the one and only, Tina Fey.
Even though her musical, Mean Girls, didn't take home a single award, the creator of the film and its corresponding musical did wow us on the carpet. She donned a silver gown that shimmered from ever angle and had feathers on the bottom, which made it even better.
Tatiana Maslany was another red carpet winner for us, but her look was the exact opposite of Fey's. The Orphan Black star donned a sheer, black frock with blue and red floral embellishment that was both chic and sexy. These two ladies were given a run for their money however when the four men from the play The Boys in the Band walked the carpet together...in matching, color-coordinated tuxedos.
Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells and Zachary Quinto rocked blue, maroon, green and navy tuxes as they posed together and we're still in awe over their fashion choices.
Although these four men caused us to do a double take, the ladies brought it last night and Kerry Washington might've stolen the show. She wore a silver/white jumpsuit with embellishment throughout. There was also a long train for an added element of pizzazz. It was stunning. Tiffany Haddish also went for a less traditional look with a dark silver-printed jumpsuit that was fun and so fashionable.
When it came to more traditional glamour, Katherine McPhee caught our attention from the moment she hit the carpet. She donned a gorgeous black ballgown that had tiny flowers sewn onto its waist that any fashionista would love. Rachel Brosnahan stepped outside the box with her ensemble for the night, which was a rose-covered dress that packed quite a punch.
The two Tony Awards hosts were also fashion stars throughout the evening, but their red carpet looks are the ones we're still talking about most. Sara Bareilles wore an orange, tiered ballgown with black sparkle detailing on the top, while her co-host Josh Groban rocked a purple suit with grey accents!
Last, but certainly not least, was Bee Shaffer. As the daughter of Anna Wintour we've come to expect Shaffer to look fierce at every event and at the Tony Awards she definitely fit the bill. She wore a watercolor frock with flowers that looked like they were painted on the fabric that left us speechless.
Now that you've seen our top picks for the 2018 Tony Awards' best dressed list, we want to hear who you thought won the night when it comes to the fashion department.
Vote for your favorite ensemble below!
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Tina Fey
Mean Girls' funny lady sizzles in silver at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday night.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Ming-Na Wen
The actress dazzles in a red ballgown with a Tadashi Shoji clutch.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Tatiana Maslany
The Orphan Black star goes for a dazzling ensemble at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Grace Elizabeth
The model stands tall on the red carpet at the Tonys while wearing Chopard jewelry.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Michael Cera
The Arrested Development star hits the red carpet in a classic look.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Ethan Slater
The SpongeBob SquarePants star opts for a funky ensemble for the red carpet.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Jenna Ushkowitz
The former Glee star is all smiles on the red carpet.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Wintour
Vogue's head honcho opts for yellow for the New York City event.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Bee Shaffer
Anna Wintour's daughter is all about her floral frock at the Tonys.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Rachel Bloom
The My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star opts for a quirky ensemble for Tonys.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
The funny lady goes for a glittering jumpsuit at the award show. She completes her look with Chopard jewelry.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Hamish Bowles
The Vogue editor-at-large makes his one fashion statement at the glittering award show.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Uzo Aduba
The Orange Is the New Black star proves that yellow is the new orange at the 2018 Tony Awards. Her dress is from Cristina Ottaviano.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Thalia and Tommy Mottola
The pair attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Kathleen Treado and Jeff Daniels
The duo poses together at the Tony Awards in NYC.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Joan Allen
The actress wears a floral romper to the award show.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub
The longtime couple hits the red carpet at the Tony Awards.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto
The couple holds hands at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, and Zachary Quinto
The colorful lads attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Kerry Washington
The fashionable star goes for white at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Christine Baranski
The Mamma Mia 2 star attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
The newlyweds couple up at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Katharine McPhee
The former American Idol star shows some serious glamour in black at the Tonys.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Tavi Gevinson
The social media star and writer opts for a major pop of pink to honor Broadway's best.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood
The Supergirl couple stands tall at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Miss Maisel actress opts for roses behind a rose back drop.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
The married couple hits the red carpet together at the 2018 Tonys.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew Garfield
The Angels in America star looks like quite the dapper gentleman at the Tonys.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Sara Bareilles
Tony nominee and host hit the Tonys red carpet in a burnt orange frock on Sunday.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
The husbands and Broadway stars attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Chita Rivera
The Broadway legend arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Josh Groban
The music man, who is hosting with Sara Bareilles, is feeling purple with his date Schuyler Helford at the 72nd Tony Awards.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Melody Herzfeld
The drama teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Nikki M. James
The former Book of Mormon star looks smashing at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tom Higgenson
The Plain White T's singer attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
The British actress, who starred in The Color Purple, opts for a black gown for the blooming red carpet.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Brian Tyree Henry
The Hotel Artemis star attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Stephanie Styles
The Broadway star is pretty in pink at the award show.