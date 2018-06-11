5 Highlights From the Kardashians' Celebrity Family Feud Episode: Sexy Time, a Sisterly Spat and Stripped-Down Donald Trump

Steve Harvey gathered two of the most famous families in Hollywood for the newest round of Celebrity Family Feud. Needless to say, you'll definitely recognize them.

For the season four premiere of the ABC series that aired on Sunday, the Kardashian and West families went head to head on set to give the classic game a go. As self-proclaimed fans of the show, Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westwere excited to play alongside West's cousins, Kim Wallace, Ricky Anderson and Jalil Peraza.

Over on the other side of this showdown, Kardashian's famous siblings Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian assumed their positions on a panel also featuring BFF Jonathan Cheban, cousin CiCi Bussey, grandma M.J. Houghton and their famous momager, Kris Jenner. While the episode played Sunday night, the show was taped months ago as new mom Khloe is still pregnant in the segment.

Competing for a $25,000 donation to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, both teams may have been playing, but they weren't playing around. As Kanye quipped after his first answer, "I'm here to win, bro." So, who did win? Check out our episode highlights below to find out!