Kylie Jenner Deletes All Photos of Stormi Webster's Face on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has deleted all photos of Stormi Webster's face from Instagram.

Fans noticed the reality star removed pictures of her 4-month-old daughter on Sunday. The makeup mogul shared a new selfie showing off her freckles while Stormi's face remained hidden from view.

"I spy with my little eye...," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

When an Instagram user noted Kylie had "cut her baby out" of the photo, the new mom replied, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

Kylie didn't go into detail about her reasoning behind the decision. The move may have surprised fans considering Kylie posted a picture of her holding her daughter in a Gucci baby carrier just last week. This photo, along with a few other shots in which Stormi's face is hidden, are still on Instagram.