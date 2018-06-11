Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Her Kids' Graduation in Legally Blonde Style

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon celebrated graduation day the Legally Blonde way.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress posted a video of her children Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe tossing their graduation caps in the air. Her 18-year-old daughter graduated from high school while her 14-year-old son graduated from junior high. 

Fans noticed balloons spelling out "You Did It" in the background of Witherspoon's shot. In Legally Blonde, Witherspoon's character Elle Woods yells "We did it!" at the end of her commencement speech upon graduating from Harvard Law School.

In addition to sharing photos of her kids and balloon décor, the proud mama showed a picture of a "Cheers Y'all!" pitcher and an Instagram-worthy crudité platter.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe

Witherspoon's post comes just a few days after she confirmed the making of Legally Blonde 3. The Big Little Lies star announced the news by posting a video of her floating in a pool while wearing a pink bikini—a little nod to the admissions video Elle Woods created to get into Harvard Law School.

The movie is set to hit theaters in 2020—about 19 years after the first Legally Blonde film and 17 years after the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde.

Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon with her ex Ryan Phillippe. She also has a 5-year-old son named Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth.

