Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence on His Death With Heartbreaking Message About Their Daughter

In the wake of Anthony Bourdain's tragic death, his ex-wife Ottavia Busia has addressed his passing with a message about their beloved daughter. 

The couple of nine years, who went their separate ways by 2016, shared an only child, 11-year-old daughter Ariane Bourdain. The exes remained amicable after their split with Bourdain telling People in 2016, "My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years...There's no drama here. We get along really, really well and it's not a big lifestyle change happening here."

Their amity was apparent in Busia's message to him early Monday on social media, particularly as co-parents to their daughter. 

"Our little girl had her concert today," Busia wrote to her late ex on Instagram along with a photo of Ariane at a microphone. "She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her."

"I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are," she concluded the caption. 

Bourdain died of an apparent suicide by hanging early Friday. His colleague Eric Ripert found him in his hotel room in France, where he was shooting for his CNN series, Parts Unknown

Busia's caption hits home for fans of Bourdain, who loved his daughter endlessly. 

"For me, [love] means the same thing it meant in 2012 and the same thing it will mean in 2014. It is the most glorious thing in the world to be the father of a little girl," he said on The Taste in 2013. "She warms my heart so much each day. She loves cooking in the kitchen with me, gets up on a little chair and takes it really seriously. We make ratatouille together, omelets, she loves it. She puts on her little apron."

As he concluded, "She's the joy of my life."

