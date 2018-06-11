Matt Bomer Brings His Son Kit Halls to the 2018 Tony Awards

Matt Bomer had the "best date ever" at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Before the Boys in the Band actor took the stage at Radio City Music Hall with co-stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, he spent some quality time with an "amazing guy"—his 13-year-old son Kit Halls. Matt enjoyed an "early Father's Day" by having lunch with Kit at Cafe Clover in the West Village; the father-son duo snapped a selfie, which Matt later shared on his Instagram account. Hours later, they suited up for the biggest night on Broadway.

Matt posed for pictures on the red carpet with his son, as well as with his husband, Simon Halls, and his co-stars. Sharing a photo with Kit on Instagram, he wrote, "Best date ever! (Sorry Simon!) thank you @thetonyawards for a perfect night as always and for such a great memory."

