Matt Bomer Brings His Son Kit Halls to the 2018 Tony Awards

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 4:30 AM

Matt Bomer, Kit Halls, 2018 Tony Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Matt Bomer had the "best date ever" at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Before the Boys in the Band actor took the stage at Radio City Music Hall with co-stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, he spent some quality time with an "amazing guy"—his 13-year-old son Kit Halls. Matt enjoyed an "early Father's Day" by having lunch with Kit at Cafe Clover in the West Village; the father-son duo snapped a selfie, which Matt later shared on his Instagram account. Hours later, they suited up for the biggest night on Broadway.

Matt posed for pictures on the red carpet with his son, as well as with his husband, Simon Halls, and his co-stars. Sharing a photo with Kit on Instagram, he wrote, "Best date ever! (Sorry Simon!) thank you @thetonyawards for a perfect night as always and for such a great memory."

See more stars who brought their kids on the red carpet over the years:

Alessandra Ambrosio, Jamie Mazur, Kids, Family

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosia, Jamie Mazur, Anja & Noah

The Brazilian model and her businessman husband brought along their nine- and six-year-old children for the premiere of Daddy's Home 2 at Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 2017 American Music Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross, Bronx Wentz & Jagger Ross

At the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., the "Outta My Head" singer was accompanied by her actor husband, nine-year-old son and two-year-old daughter for a stylish red carpet appearance.

Moroccan Scott Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Moroccan & Monroe

We belong together! For the second year in a row, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" pop sensation twinned with her seven-year-old girl, while her ex-hubby and seven-year-old son wore matching orange and white ensembles at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards.

Madonna, Lourdes Leon

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Madonna & Lourdes Leon

In 2010, the "Like a Prayer" mega pop star shared the spotlight with her then 13-year-old daughter at the launch of their joint Material Girl clothing line in New York City.

Drew Barrymore, Frankie Kopelman

Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore & Frankie Kopelman

Dressed in a fuzzy gray coat and pink bow, the three-year-old cutie made her red carpet debut at the 2017 Society of MSK's Bunny Hop in New York City, with mommy right by her side.

Ben Stiller, Ella Olivia Stiller

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Ben & Ella Olivia Stiller

The 15-year-old stunned in an emerald green dress as she joined her famous actor dad for the 55th New York Film Festival in October 2017.

Ellen Pompeo, Stella Ivery

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo & Stella Ivery

For the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle In Time, the Catch Me If You Can actress's eight-year-old sweetheart tagged along in a fun rainbow skirt.

Uma Thurman, Maya Thurman-Hawke

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Uma Thurman & Maya Thurman-Hawke

In 2014, the Kill Bill star attended The Theory of Everything premiere with her teenage mini-me at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC.

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, Sons, Bowie, Cy and Zen

David Livingston/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, Bowie, Cy & Zen

In celebration of her shiny new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress brought along her crew in the cutest matching blue outfits.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Broderick & Tabitha Broderick

In May, the Sex and the City star brought along her 8-year-old twin daughters to the New York City Ballet's Spring Gala for a special girls' night.

Matt Bomer, Kit Halls, 2018 Tony Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Matt Bomer & Kit Halls

The Boys in the Band star brought his eldest son to the 2018 Tony Awards.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Beau Kyle Dykstra, Jordana Brewster, Julian Form-Brewster

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Beau Kyle Dykstra, Jordana Brewster & Julian Form-Brewster

There was no place like home at Amazon's Lost in Oz premiere where The Sopranos' alum and Fast and Furious star attended with their little ones.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ava Phillippe & Reese Witherspoon

Double take! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was spotted at the premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in Hollywood.

James Marsden, Jack Marsden, 2017 SAG Awards, Family

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

James & Jack Marsden

The Westworld star's mini-me son joined him for the 2017 SAG Awards.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James, Baby

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James & Baby

The whole fam joined Daddy Ryan for his Walk of Fame Star ceremony—which also served as his kids' red carpet debut.

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Bishop, GRAMMYS 2014

Jamie Foxx & Corinne Bishop

The multitalented star always escorts his gorgeous daughter to red carpet events, and the pair looked amazing at the 2014 Grammys.

 

Tina Fey, Alice Zenobia, SAG Awards, Oscar de la Renta

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Tina Fey & Alice Richmond

The comedian's daughter looked so excited to be on the red carpet with mom at the 2014 SAG Awards.

Kyra Sedgwick, Miss Golden Globe, Sosie Bacon, Kevin Bacon, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon & Sosie Bacon

It was a family affair at the 2014 Golden Globes as Miss Golden Globe walked the red carpet with her two famous parents.

Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin Emmy Awards, 2013

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Alec & Ireland Baldwin

The 30 Rock star's supermodel daughter stole the show on the 2013 Emmys red carpet.

 

Travis Barker, Grammys

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Travis, Atiana, Landon & Alabama Barker

The Blink-182 drummer's three adorable children were his mini dates for the 2013 Grammys.

Tony Goldwyn, Anna Musky-Goldwyn

Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Tony Goldwyn & Anna Musky-Goldwyn

The Scandal star was all smiles for the 44th NAACP Image Awards, probably because he attended with his daughter.

Bono, Eve Hewson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bono & Eve Hewson

The U2 frontman and his daughter attended Vanity Fair's 2013 Oscars party arm in arm. 

Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz

Rick Rowell/ABC

Lenny & Zoe Kravitz

The rocker had the perfect accessory for the 2010 Oscars.

Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri

The mother-daughter duo opted to be each other's dates for the 2010 Emmys.

Jack Nicholson, Lorraine Nicholson

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Jack & Lorraine Nicholson

The Departed actor had the best date at the 2007 Golden Globes in his daughter, who was also Miss Golden Globe.

Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer

The Oscar winner celebrated the 2007 Academy Awarsds with her look-alike daughter in 2007. 

MORE PHOTOS: Celebs and Their Parents

Meanwhile, Bomer's Boys in the Band ends its limited run Aug. 12 at the Booth Theatre.

