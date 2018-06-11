EXCLUSIVE!

Watch a Glee Alum Crush It on America's Got Talent

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You may or may not know who Noah Guthrie is right now, but after this week's America's Got Talent, you're going to want to know who he is. 

In a clip exclusive to E! news, the singer and Glee alum takes the stage to perform some Rihanna and it is good. We may not yet get to see if Guthrie makes it, but we'd be shocked if he doesn't just based on the faces he gets from judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum, and the backstage reaction from host Tyra Banks.

"That is talent. Talent talent talent!" she says. 

Photos

Where Are America's Got Talent's Most Memorable Finalists

Guthrie appeared in the final season of Fox's Glee as Roderick Meeks, a student at McKinley High and one of the first members of the new New Directions. Perhaps he'll be the next member of the America's Got Talent winner's club!

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News

"Glee" Alum Rocks "America's Got Talent" Audition

Next Food Network Star, Guy Fieri, Melissa d'Arabian, Aaron McCargo Jr.

Food Network Star Winners: Where Are Your Favorite Chefs Now?

Shonda Rhimes, Anna Delvey

Shonda Rhimes' First Series For Netflix Will Take on the Wild Anna Delvey Story

Game of Thrones

A Game of Thrones Prequel Is Officially Happening

Anthony Bourdain, No Reservations

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Marathon Planned By Travel Channel to Honor Late Chef

TV split, The Handmaid?s Tale, Riverdale, The X Files, This Is Us

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Nominate Your Favorites Now

Anthony Bourdain

CNN Plans Anthony Bourdain Tributes, Including Parts Unknown Marathon

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.