2018 Tonys Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Give a Shout Out to the Losers in Opening Number

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 6:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, 2018 Tony Awards, Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

This one's for the losers!

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who are co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards, opened up the rip-roaring show with a hilarious piano duet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night.

The two played side by side and it certainly seemed like it was a sweet song—until the original musical number revealed it was a tribute to all the Tony Award losers of the past—just like them! That's right, the talented singers and performers admitted that while they'd both been nominated, neither has ever never actually won a Tony Award.

But they were in pretty good company!

The hosts with the most went on to reference beloved musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Into the Woods and Chicago, none of which ever actually won Best Musical.

Photos

Tony Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

At the end of their cheeky number, the two were joined by the ensemble members from every Tony nominated musical. The group then sang to the star-studded crowd, "Theater is filled with bad-asses — this one’s for you!"

The Tonys official Twitter tweeted, "The opening number definitely had that signature @sarabareilles vibe—because she wrote it! Certainly not a loser in our book, unless you mean Legendary Outstanding Splendid Epic and Radiant. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Josh Groban , Sara Bareilles , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 Tony Awards
Latest News
Donald Trump, Omarosa

Omarosa Manigault Newman Reveals Her Guess for Who Wrote the Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed

Amanda Stanton, Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest

Bachelor in Paradise

The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Ends With 2 Engaged Couples and They're Talking Babies, Weddings and More

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

BIP's Grocery Store Joe to Compete on Dancing With the Stars

AshLee Frazier

The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Baby Girl Navy

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Honored During Hometown Vigil 4 Days After Rapper's Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.