2018 Tonys Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Give a Shout Out to the Losers in Opening Number

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 6:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, 2018 Tony Awards, Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

This one's for the losers!

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who are co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards, opened up the rip-roaring show with a hilarious piano duet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The two played side by side and it certainly seemed like it was a sweet song—until the original musical number revealed it was a tribute to all the Tony Award losers of the past—just like them! That's right, the talented singers admitted while they'd both been nominated, neither has ever never actually won a Tony Award.

But they were in pretty good company!

The hosts with the most went on to reference beloved musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Into the Woods and Chicago, none of which ever actually won Best Musical.

Photos

Tony Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

At the end of their cheeky number, the two were joined by the ensemble members from every Tony nominated musical. The group then sang to the star-studded crowd, "Theater is filled with bad-asses — this one’s for you!"

The Tonys official Twitter tweeted, "The opening number definitely had that signature @sarabareilles vibe—because she wrote it! Certainly not a loser in our book, unless you mean Legendary Outstanding Splendid Epic and Radiant. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Josh Groban , Sara Bareilles , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 Tony Awards
Latest News
Brie Bella, Total Bellas 304

The Bella Twins Return to the Ring Despite Nikki's ''Roller-Coaster'' of Emotions Over John Cena Breakup on Total Bellas

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Amy Schumer Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Chris Fischer at 2018 Tony Awards

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Inside Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Shopping Date

Andrew Garfield, 2018 Tony Awards, Show

Tony Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, RHOBH

Get all the Details on Teddi Mellencamp's Accountability Program

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Edward Enninful, Kim Jones, Fashion Show

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Show PDA at Fashion Show After Divorce Rumors

Vince Vaughn Mug Shot, Mugshot

Vince Vaughn Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.