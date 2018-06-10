2018 Tonys Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Give a Shout Out to the Losers in Opening Number

This one's for the losers!

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who are co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards, opened up the rip-roaring show with a hilarious piano duet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The two played side by side and it certainly seemed like it was a sweet song—until the original musical number revealed it was a tribute to all the Tony Award losers of the past—just like them! That's right, the talented singers admitted while they'd both been nominated, neither has ever never actually won a Tony Award.

But they were in pretty good company!

The hosts with the most went on to reference beloved musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Into the Woods and Chicago, none of which ever actually won Best Musical.