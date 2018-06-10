Inside Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Shopping Date

She's back in the City of Angels and back to a possible new beau!

Ahead of Kanye West's magical birthday bash on Saturday night, Kendall Jenner has returned to Los Angeles and made sure to hang with her rumored new boyfriend Ben Simmons during the day.

An eyewitness tells E! News, "Kendall spent the day with Ben Simmons. They went shopping together at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. They were inside for about an hour. Kendall helped Ben look in the men's department and she stood with him at the register as he made his purchase."

The lookyloo added, "She picked up some stuff and he went along with her down to the women's section. They were cute together and casual. They walked with their shoulders touching and were smiling and laughing."

After shopping the source says the two went back to Ben's house where Kendall parked her Range Rover in the driveway. The duo was met by a pal of Ben and "Kendall seemed very comfortable and laid back."

After the friend dropped by, Kendall stayed for a bit but left shortly after.