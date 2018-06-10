Tony Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on Sunday co-hosted the 2018 Tony Awards, which honor the best of the Broadway stage.

Productions that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season on or before April 26 were eligible for nominations.

Check out a full list of winners:

Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and The King

WINNER: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical

WINNER: The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

WINNER: Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

WINNER: Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel