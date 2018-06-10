Tony Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 3:39 PM

Schuyler Helford, Josh Groban, 2018 Tony Awards

It's time to give our regards and our accolades to Broadway—because it's the 72nd Tony Awards!

That's right, bring out your jazz hands, your feathered boas and anything with a little sparkle because it's a night of celebration on the great white way.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards, which, of course, honors the best of the Broadway stage.

From Nikki M. James to Stephanie Styles and more, see just what styles everyone's been getting into on the blooming red carpet.

And make sure to check out the show, which airs on CBS, to see what productions that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season on or before April 26 will win big tonight!

Tony Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

