David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Show PDA at Fashion Show After Divorce Rumors

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 2:24 PM

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Edward Enninful, Kim Jones, Fashion Show

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were all smiles and showed some PDA as they attended the private Kent & Curwen spring/summer 2019 capsule collection fashion show and lunch in London on Sunday, marking their first public joint appearance since divorce rumors surfaced two days prior.

The soccer star, who has a branded collection with the group, and the fashion designer and Spice Girls member, who share four children, had denied the split reports.

Victoria posted on Instagram a photo of her sitting beside British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and designer Kim Jones while David puts his arms around the group, with his right hand resting on her shoulder and her holding onto him.

"So proud of @davidbeckham @daniel.kearns @kentandcurwen X beautiful collection x kisses @edward_enninful @mrkimjones VB," Victoria wrote. 

David posted the same photo on his Instagram Stories feed.

David Beckham Shirtless

Katrina Israel, Fashion Features Director of Evening Standard magazine, posted on Instagram a photo showing another angle of the group as they posed for the photo. Victoria reposted the photo, writing, "#momentcaptured ♥."

"We came out to support @davidbeckham @kentandcurwen #LFWM," Enninful wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of him with Victoria.

The couple arrived separately and stayed together at the event, The Guardian reported, adding that they ate deconstructed fish and chips, held hands, posed amiably for photographs and appeared relaxed.

"There is no statement due or divorce," a spokeswoman for the Beckhams said on Friday. "This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."

