Farrah Fawcett's Son Redmond O'Neal Charged With Attempted Murder

Redmond O'Neal, 33-year-old son of Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after going on a "violent crime spree," according to authorities.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that O'Neal was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery, according to LAPD.

In May, O'Neal, who has had addiction issues in the past, busted for drugs previously and also been to rehab, "randomly attacked five men in unprovoked confrontations," the LAPD said in a statement, reports People. O'Neal allegedly attacked stabbed multiple people who made eye contact with him.

The alleged attacks began on May 2 and eventually Redmond was arrested on May 8 for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven store by knife point in Venice, Calif.