Josh Duhamel Steps Out With Eiza González After Rumors: Inside Their Date Night

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 12:08 PM

Josh Duhamel and Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzálezwere recently photographed together for the first time, on what appeared to be a dinner date, following months of romance rumors.

The two had first sparked speculating they were dating in February, about five months after the actor and Fergieannounced they had split after eight years of marriage. Duhamel, 45, and González, 28, have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

They were photographed outside the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills on Friday. González wore a red pantsuit with a black top. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two had dinner there and then left in Duhamel's truck.

"Josh was trying his best to stay under the radar, but Eiza had her hand on his waist and a big smile on her face," the eyewitness said.

On Saturday morning, the two went out for breakfast, the eyewitness said, adding, "Josh was wearing the same clothes that he wore to dinner the night before. They sat across from each other and talked intimately. They both wore baseball caps and were leaning across the table talking. Josh paid for breakfast and they left again in his truck."

