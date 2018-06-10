Jackson Odell From The Goldbergs Dead at Age 20

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 10:38 AM
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell has died at age 20.
The actor and singer-songwriter, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson told E! News. The cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.
In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell also had roles on shows such as Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and The Fosters, and also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer with Heather Graham.
Odell recently performed on comedian Josh Wolf's Twitch TV show Controlled Chaos.
Odell had posted several videos of him singing covers of songs by popular artists on YouTube over the years. He also penned original songs and contributed several to the soundtrack for the 2018 film Forever My Girl, including "Wings of an Angel," made famous by American Idol alum and country star Lauren Alaina.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?