Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

She's a reality star, a cookbook author and...a bodybuilder?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday at Shawnee High Schoolin Medford, New Jersey on Saturday. The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini. 

This is her first-ever bodybuilding competition. The reality star has kept quiet on her social media about the contest. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition. 

Her trainer Tara Zito posted an Instagram photo from backstage.

Tara wrote, "Show time Saturday! So proud of @teresagiudice for stepping on stage today for her first time ever in the bikini division! Looks like she is going to take home a top 3 placing!!"

Teresa Giudice, NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The food writer and reality star couldn't help but smile when she gave the audience a cheeky view of her backside. 

Several RHONJ castmembers, including Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga and Dolores and Frank Catania, cheered her on.

The competition is reportedly being filmed for an upcoming episode of her Bravo show, reports Us Weekly.

Following her 11-month stint in prison back in 2015, the Jersey girl has been dedicated to her health.

Teresa went to prison after she and her husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud in 2014. On March 23, 2016, Joe began serving his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

