Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

She's a reality star, a cookbook author and...a bodybuilder?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday at Shawnee High Schoolin Medford, New Jersey on Saturday. The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini.

This is her first-ever bodybuilding competition. The reality star has kept quiet on her social media about the contest. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition.

Her trainer Tara Zito posted an Instagram photo from backstage.

Tara wrote, "Show time Saturday! So proud of @teresagiudice for stepping on stage today for her first time ever in the bikini division! Looks like she is going to take home a top 3 placing!!"