Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

She's a reality star, a cookbook author and...a bodybuilder?

Teresa Giudice showed off her rock-hard form when she competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday at Shawnee High Schoolin Medford, New Jersey. This is her first-ever bodybuilding competiton.

The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has kept quiet on her social media about the competition. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition.