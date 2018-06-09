Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Grand On the Run II Tour Entrance Will Blow Your Mind

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 6:00 PM

It's Saturday night love and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are here to slay!

The "Drunk in Love" couple descended to the stage via an elevator during their Glasgow show as part of their On the Run II tour on Saturday night. After treating fans to a DJ set, the famous couple made their grand entrance at Hampden Park and wowed the crowd with their dramatic beginning. This is the couple's second show of their headline-making tour, which has four legs and 48 shows.

The video from tonight's concert shows the duo standing in formation, hand-in-hand, as an elevator descends. The two remain motionless until they hit the ground and that's when the fun begins!

On Wednesday, the couple kicked off their On the Run II tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where fans in attendance posted photos and videos to social media from the show.

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cardiff’s sellout show included more than 40 hits from "Bonnie & Clyde" to "Drunk in Love."

Here's the never-ending set list: "Holy Grail", "Part II (On the Run)", "'03 Bonnie & Clyde", "Drunk in Love", "Clique", "Irreplaceable", "Diva"/"Dirt Off Your Shoulder", "On to the Next One", "F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt", "***Flawless", "Feeling Myself", "Top Off", "Naughty Girl", "Big Pimpin'", "Run This Town", "Baby Boy", "You Don't Love Me", "Bam", "Hold Up"/"Countdown", "Sorry"/"Me, Myself & I", "99 Problems", "Ring the Alarm", "Don't Hurt Yourself", "I Care", "4:44", "No Church in the Wild", "Song Cry"/"Manyfacedgod", "Resentment", "Family Feud", "Upgrade U", "N-ggas in Paris", "Beach Is Better", "Formation", "Run the World (Girls)", "Public Service Announcement", "The Story of O.J.", "Déjà-Vu", "Show Me What You Got", "Crazy in Love", "Freedom", "U Don't Know", "Perfect Duet" and "Young Forever."

Now that's one power-packed set! 

Throughout the concert, Bey and Jay shared personal videos with audience members and one of which had social media speculating that the couple renewed their vows (and also gave fans another glimpse at twins Rumi and Sir).

Footage from that part of the concert showed the couple singing "Young Forever" while a video plays on the screen. Part of the video shows the couple dressed up in white at what appears to be a wedding ceremony. Rumors started swirling that the two had renewed their vows, however the twosome have yet to comment on the possible vow renewal.

Take a look at all of the On the Run II tour dates HERE!

