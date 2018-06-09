Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Tries (and Fails) to Sing ''Cry Pretty''

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 5:21 PM
Don't quit your day job, Mike!
Carrie Underwood's hockey player hubby Mike Fisher hilariously tried (and failed) to sing her hit tune, "Cry Pretty," while the two driving earlier today—and it's kinda awesome.
The Nashville Predators player sings along with her hit tune, hits all the wrong notes and then goes, "No, no, no, no, no, nononono noooooo!"
The big-voiced songstress filmed the Instagram video and can be heard laughing and saying, "You going to start your new career as a country singer, babe?"
The hockey player, who recently came back to the ice from retirement, jokes back, "I've heard that many times" and then launches back into the ditty.
The couple's son Isaiah can be heard giggling at his goofy dad in the backseat.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Of course, the 3-year-old isn't the only one who got a kick out of Mike's not-so-smooth pipes—Carrie's adoring fans were all about seeing Fisher's fun side.
Heather_s916So wrote, "cute... and little Isaiah laughing in the back."
Instagram user Hiyakori_morganOmg added, "he is priceless!!!! #Fisher must b a great bunch of laughs #carrieunderwood lol even yer son is giggling [sic]."
Keenerteresa commented, "Love you. u make a great couple and I love Isaias laugh he is adorable [sic]."
Michele_york5 wrote, "What a smile! So glad you two are so happy. Cute giggles in the background from your son!"
The sports star and the country queen were wed in 2010. The two welcomed their son in March 2015.
