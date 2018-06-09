Rosie O'Donnell Says She Has Reconnected With Pregnant Daughter Chelsea

Rosie O'Donnell says she has reconnected with estranged daughter Chelsea amid news she is pregnant.

The 56-year-old comedienne's 20-year-old child, the second-eldest of her four kids, and her boyfriend Jacob Bourassa said earlier this week that they are expecting their first child together and that she is due in January.

"Yes, she is pregnant. We have reconnected," Rosie said in a statement to E! News.