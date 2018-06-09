Kim Kardashian Cuddles Her 3 Kids in Bed: ''Welcome to the Good Life''

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 12:24 PM
"Welcome to the good life," Kim Kardashian.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Saturday quoted the lyric from husband Kanye West's 2007 single "Good Life" in a caption of an Instagram photo showing her cuddling in bed with their three children—daughter North West, who will turn 5 next week, son Saint West, 2, and daughter Chicago West, who was born almost five months ago via surrogate.
Kim posted the photo a day after Kanye's 41st birthday. She and the elder kids presented the rapper with a chocolate-frosted birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles, which North and Saint helped bake.
Kim also gave Kanye another special birthday present: She commissioned an original birthday song written and recorded by voice actor Justin Roiland as his characters from Rick and Morty. The rapper is a huge fan of the Adult Swim animated show.
Sample lyrics include, "Crawling up the sheets / Under the sheets with Kanye / I'm getting close and cuddly now (Man it's like the Four Seasons in here) / It's Kanye's birthday time / It's a birthday day for Kanye / As I cuddle him in his sheets."
Kim recently told E! News at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards that she and Kanye planned to celebrate his birthday at their house, at an intimate dinner with friends.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?