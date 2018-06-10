Food Network Star Winners: Where Are Your Favorite Chefs Now?

Everyone wants to be a star on the Food Network. But what happens when you actually get the chance to heat up the network's kitchen?

For 13 seasons, viewers have watched up and coming talent demonstrate their cooking skills and on-camera likeability for a variety of experts on Food Network Star.

And while frequent judges Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis and Alton Brown make things look easy, those watching at home realize there's a lot more than what meets the eye.

Later tonight, a group of contestants will come together and compete to be the Food Network Star for season 14. And as culinary teachers, caterers and chefs try to impress both judges and viewers at home, we wanted to know what recent winners have been up to.

For many, the show catapulted them to a whole new level of success and fame.