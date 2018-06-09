David Spade Returns to Comedy Stage Days After Kate Spade's Death

David Spade headed back to the stage just three days after sister-in-law and fashion icon Kate Spade's death.

The stand-up comedian performed a set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in southern California on Friday evening.

"Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn't want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here," he told the crowd, drawing applause. "And, if my jokes don't work then I get sort of a free pass."

David's mood seemed to steadily improve throughout his set, which was well-received. The audience could be heard clapping and laughing from start to finish.

"Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it," he told the crowd. David is scheduled to perform again at the club on Saturday.