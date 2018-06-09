David Spade Returns to Comedy Stage Days After Kate Spade's Death

David Spade headed back to the stage just three days after sister-in-law and fashion icon Kate Spade's death.

The stand-up comedian performed a set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in southern California on Friday evening.

"Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn't want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here," he told the crowd, drawing applause. "And, if my jokes don't work then I get sort of a free pass."

David's mood seemed to steadily improve throughout his set, which was well-received. The audience could be heard clapping and laughing from start to finish.

"Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it," he told the crowd.

David is scheduled to perform again at the club on Saturday.

Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning. She was 55. She is survived by her husband, Andy Spade—David's brother, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

In the wake of her sudden passing, David was one of many who paid tribute to the beloved star. Hours after the news broke, he shared a heartfelt message to Kate on Instagram.