Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Involved in Domestic Dispute

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's relationship with Jen Harley is on the rocks again.

The Jersey Shore star got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child in Las Vegas on Thursday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms to E! News. Harley called authorities to report the incident, which occurred at Planet Hollywood. She was not present when officers arrived to the scene, where they later determined through conversations with Ortiz-Magro and hotel security that she was the "aggressor."

Officer Jay Rivera tells us she is "considered a suspect" in the incident and "wanted for domestic violence." He says the LVMPD plans to submit a warrant for Domestic Violence to the District Attorney's office, who will then decide whether or not to pursue criminal charges against Harley.

"Ron did not appear to have any physical injuries and has declined to press charges," Officer Rivera adds.