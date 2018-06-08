Keegan-Michael Key Marries Elisa Pugliese: See Their Wedding Photo!

Keegan-Michael Key is a married man!

The comedian and one-half of Keey and Peele tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Elisa Pugliese, he announced over Twitter on Friday.

"Best. Day. Ever," Key captioned a snapshot of the newly minted bride and groom sharing a kiss outside. Elisa, an accomplished Hollywood producer and director, wore a vintage-inspired bridal gown and strappy heels, while the groom looked suave as ever in a navy blue suit.

"Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day," Elisa gushed in her own post "Sincerely, Mrs. Key."