Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! 5 Things to Know About Boyfriend Matthew Koma

This is what Hilary Duffand Matthew Koma's dreams are made of! They're expecting a baby girl.

The former Disney Channel star and Younger actress shared the pregnancy news on social media Friday, expressing excitement for their soon-to-be "little princess." Hilary, who has a 6-year-old son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Matthew confirmed their relationship in early 2017, but would break up and get back together two more times before finally reopening their love story for good.

While Duff grew up in the spotlight (At 13 she booked Lizzie McGuire), her boyfriend typically lets his talent shine behind the scenes.

Here are 5 things to know about the singer-songwriter who stole Hilary's heart!