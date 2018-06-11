Botched Patient Hopes the Doctors Can Fix the Birth Defect Affecting Her Butt: "Being Intimate Has Been Difficult"

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 7:00 AM
This woman is done being the butt of people's jokes!
Sharon turns to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched after a previous tumor removal surgery resulted in her buttocks growing up her back!
"I was born with a tumor on my lower back," the new patient explains in a confessional. "Doctors then explained that I had spina bifida. They removed the tumor and, as a result of the surgery, my backside started to grow up."
Sharon first realized her bottom was different at a young age after seeing the way her older sister's buttocks was shaped. Understandably, this revelation has left the woman very self-conscious about her butt abnormality.
"It just made me feel like I didn't fit in," Sharon continues. "I'm from the south, I like to sell that big butt look."
In an attempt to avoid questions about her behind, Sharon has always worn bigger shirts and pants. She has even turned down invitations to pool parties due to a fear of being "exposed."
"It's a fear of mine for people to think I'm different," the Georgia native adds. "I don't want to be teased or talked about. Or the butt of anyone's joke."
To make matters worse, Sharon carries this struggle all on her own. Not only does she not know anyone with her situation, but it has also made it difficult for her to get close to a romantic partner.
"I feel like I've been carrying this burden by myself," she poignantly reflects. "I don't know anybody else with my condition or my situation. It's sad."
"Being intimate has been difficult," Sharon further relays. "I don't want to look this way…so why should somebody want to be with somebody who looks this way?"
However, Sharon is now ready for a cosmetic change!
"I am so sick and tired of it," Sharon concludes. "I'm ready to get it out of my life."
Hear Sharon's emotional story in the clip above!
