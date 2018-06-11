Botched Patient Hopes the Doctors Can Fix the Birth Defect Affecting Her Butt: "Being Intimate Has Been Difficult"

This woman is done being the butt of people's jokes!

Sharon turns to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched after a previous tumor removal surgery resulted in her buttocks growing up her back!

"I was born with a tumor on my lower back," the new patient explains in a confessional. "Doctors then explained that I had spina bifida. They removed the tumor and, as a result of the surgery, my backside started to grow up."

Sharon first realized her bottom was different at a young age after seeing the way her older sister's buttocks was shaped. Understandably, this revelation has left the woman very self-conscious about her butt abnormality.