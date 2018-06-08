Cardi B and Offset Are "Grandparents" After Couple's Dog Gives Birth

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 4:17 PM

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset! The couple's dog just gave birth, officially making them "grandparents" to the adorable puppies.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who's currently expecting her first child with Offset, shared a video of the adorable pups on Friday, and couldn't help but gush over the new members of their family.

"Hey everybody! So somebody was so thirsty to be a mom that she couldn't wait," Cardi told her Instagram followers, before showing the cute puppies. She then showed her fans the parents, Boujee and Bentley, and the grandparents, her and Offset.

"So happy," Cardi captioned the video post on Friday. "Congrats to Boujee & Bentley."

Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump and New Rainbow Hair on Instagram

Cardi B, Offset

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi is due to give birth to a baby girl in the upcoming months. The 25-year-old star confirmed her pregnancy in April during her performance on Saturday Night Live.

A month later, Cardi shared that she and Offset are expecting a daughter during an interview with Howard Stern.

"I'm having a girl," she revealed on The Howard Stern Show.

When asked about possible baby names, Cardi said, "Ya know what I didn't pick the name but if you interview my dude, he'll tell you."

On Thursday, Cardi showed off her baby bump and her new rainbow hair on Instagram.

"Big Momma," she captioned the photo.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

