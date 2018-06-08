Shonda Rhimes' First Series For Netflix Will Take on the Wild Anna Delvey Story

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 4:05 PM

Shonda Rhimes, Anna Delvey

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Shutterstock

Well, we already know what our new favorite binge-watch is going to be. 

Shonda Rhimes is tackling the now infamous, so-insane-it-could-only-be-true tale of Anna Delvey for Netflix, people, and we are very, very, very excited. Like, we want to watch this show yesterday-level of excited. 

E! News has confirmed that the mega-producer and the online streaming giant have landed the rights to the New York Magazine article, "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler. Rhimes is set to write the series, which will serve as her first major project as part of her deal with Netflix. 

Photos

We Ranked Shondaland's Best Couples—All 63 Of Them!

To catch up on the Anna Delvey story, may we recomment reading the Vanity Fair article from a photo editor who got wrapped up in the wannabe socialite's elaborate scheme? Thank us later. 

Currently being held without bond in Rikers Island, Delvey posed as a German heiress who conned NYC's elite. The 27-year-old was indicted on six counts of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, as well as theft of services, in 2017.

In August 2017, the TV world was rocked by the news that the Emmy winner was taking her Shondaland production company to Netflix under a multi-year deal to produce new series and other projects, leaving ABC after launching Grey's Anatomy in 2005, also delivering hits such as Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Private Practice.

 

After the news of her new Netflix deal was announced, Rhimes issued a statement, saying, "Shondaland's move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix," Rhimes said. "He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix's singular sense of innovation."

