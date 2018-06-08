All the Details on Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright's $70,000 Engagement Ring

Brittany Cartwright is officially a bride-to-be!

After a contentious season 6 that almost cost the pair their relationship, Vanderpump Rules fans were delighted to see Jax Taylor finally propose to his girlfriend of three years. The reality TV star popped the question with a stunning diamond sparkler, which jewelry designer Kyle Chan reveals to E! News exclusively is worth $70,000.

Chan says he worked with Taylor for "quite a few months" on designing the perfect ring, which features a 3.14-carat cushion cut diamond. He describes it as "one of the more perfect made rings," as it's set in 14-carat white gold and includes two separate halos of white diamonds. "I added the little halo at the bottom to surprise them," he shares.