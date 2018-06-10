The Bella Twins Return to the Ring Despite Nikki's ''Roller-Coaster'' of Emotions Over John Cena Breakup on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Relationships are hard to do! 

John Cena and Nikki Bella just can't seem to quit each other! The couple called off their wedding, but things aren't that clear cut, and on this week's episode of Total Bellas, the pair is having a little bit of trouble cutting ties with each other.

Nikki is back in Orlando, which means she'll be staying at the home she once shared with the love of her life. Luckily he's not there, but he did leave a sweet note for her with flowers. "For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing…for making me feel a part of all these moments," he thanked her in the card. 

Nikki and Brie Bella decide to have a little pow wow, which unfortunately just brought a lot of sad feelings to the surface for Nikki. Like the reminder that the last time she was in Orlando, she got engaged to John. So it's safe to say this trip is a little bitter sweet. 

Watch

Nikki Bella & John Cena Face a New Reality on Total Bellas

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 304

E!

"His presence is so strong here, so it's kind of hard to focus to focus on rumble but that's why I'm here," Nikki shared about being in the house. At least she has some other things to focus on. She's in town to train with her sister, who is a little bit nervous about Royal Rumble. 

Ever since giving birth, Brie has been a little uncomfortable in her skin, and is not thrilled about having to wear her new gear which doesn't show off her stomach. Of course she knows deep down that she's still fierce and fabulous Brie, but it is still a hard thing to go through for her. 

"Even though I'm really excited for the royal rumble. One thing that is really sticking out in my mind is that I don't really look like Brie Bella before I was pregnant," she revealed. "My whole career I've showed my stomach. I'm really nervous because I feel like the fans won't recognize me."

Watch

Nikki Bella Gets Emotional After Seeing Ex John at Rumble

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Total Bellas 304

E!

She had nothing to fear, because Brie Mode and Fearless Nikki were out in full form and absolutely killed the event! Brie found a whole new confidence she never knew she had. "After the rumble, I'm just so inspired now for all my fans for making me feel really, really good in my mom body...I love my body no matter what," she explained.

While they both had a great time at Royal Rumble, Nikki was still dealing with all of the drama with John and wasn't feeling completely herself. "Because of all the John stuff I feel like I've been on such an emotional roller-coaster and today has been double that," she shared. 

"It's so hard. I'm going to be a part of this major historic moment, but I can't help but have all this John stuff on my mind," Nikki revealed. 

Watch

John Cena Leaves Love Letter for Nikki Bella After Breakup

While it was an incredible night for the Bella twins and women in WWE history, it is hard to enjoy it when she knows she has to go it alone. But at least she has her twin sis to help lean on. She and John may not be together now, but Nikki she needs to get back to figuring out who she is and what she wants. Girl power!

Watch the video above for this week's full recap! 

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Top Stories , John Cena , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Breakups , Couples , Love And Sex , Weddings , Engagements
Latest News
Donald Trump, Omarosa

Omarosa Manigault Newman Reveals Her Guess for Who Wrote the Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed

Amanda Stanton, Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest

Bachelor in Paradise

The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Ends With 2 Engaged Couples and They're Talking Babies, Weddings and More

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

BIP's Grocery Store Joe to Compete on Dancing With the Stars

AshLee Frazier

The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Baby Girl Navy

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Honored During Hometown Vigil 4 Days After Rapper's Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.