Backstage Beauty: Ocean's 8Makeup Artist Shares Products, Skin Tips and More!

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 2:19 PM
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
It's easy to be mesmerized by the beauty in Ocean's 8.
The new film with an all-female cast, which includes Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, centers on the heist of a $150 million Cartier necklace at the royalty-themed Met Gala, where Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Naomi Campbellmake cameos. Basically, it's an one hour and fifty minutes of next-level style and beauty—get ready!
As you can imagine, backstage during the making of the thriller was just as glamorous. Luckily, lead makeup artist Louise McCarthy revealed to E! News what it took to perfect eight the makeup of 8 wildly different characters.
"We wanted to make all of the characters individuals, and I think it all really worked because they all stand out," she told us. "For Anne, we went vintage Barbie, old Hollywood—that royalty look. I kept the focus [of her makeup] on her lips and kept the eyes neutral."
Anne plays the actress wearing the Cartier necklace to the Gala, so naturally her look is more involved than other cast members. Louise, who oversaw the makeup in the film, did Anne's makeup, while her team and Sandra, Rihanna and Cate's personal makeup artists worked with the other cast members, who had more natural looks.
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
"Like Sarah Paulson, she's a mom," Louise explained. "She's at home, so isn't going to be that glamorous. We kept her lip very neutral."
All in all, the makeup artist revealed that the cast used a simple formula for long-lasting, HD light-proof makeup: "You use a primer and foundation, then set it. For the most once you put the makeup on, it really does stay."
While foundation and setting powder are well-known must-haves, the beauty professional places an extra emphasis on primer, especially for oily skin.
"Recently, I used Rihanna's primer, which I absolutely loved," she shared, referring to the Fenty Pro Filt'r. "Especially with oily skin, it's fantastic. On set, I used a Laura Mercier primer and Benefit Porefessional...It acts like a barrier so that the makeup sits on top. For me, I would use primer on combination to oily skin because when put foundation on [without primer], it just sinks into the skin."
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
With such a diverse cast, the makeup pro kept a lot of different brands and products in her makeup kit. Check out the makeup products used on set below!
Used on Anne: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Electric Poppy, $24
Used on Sarah: Chapstick Classic, $5 for 3
Used on Mindy: Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Golden Mink, $85
Article continues below
Used on Awkwafina: Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen, $21
Used on Cate: Dior Diorshow Mascara, $30
Article continues below
Used on Anne: Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation, $60
Article continues below
Ocean's 8 is in theaters now!
RELATED ARTICLE: Recreate Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Makeup With Under-$10 Products
RELATED ARTICLE: How Martha Hunt Made Her Eyes Sparkle for the CFDA Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?