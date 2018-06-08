Backstage Beauty: Ocean's 8Makeup Artist Shares Products, Skin Tips and More!

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ocean's 8, Makeup

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

It's easy to be mesmerized by the beauty in Ocean's 8.

The new film with an all-female cast, which includes Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, centers on the heist of a $150 million Cartier necklace at the royalty-themed Met Gala, where Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Naomi Campbellmake cameos. Basically, it's an one hour and fifty minutes of next-level style and beauty—get ready!

As you can imagine, backstage during the making of the thriller was just as glamorous. Luckily, lead makeup artist Louise McCarthy revealed to E! News what it took to perfect eight the makeup of 8 wildly different characters.

"We wanted to make all of the characters individuals, and I think it all really worked because they all stand out," she told us. "For Anne, we went vintage Barbie, old Hollywood—that royalty look. I kept the focus [of her makeup] on her lips and kept the eyes neutral."

Photos

15 Makeup Products Cardi B's Makeup Artist Uses on Set

Anne plays the actress wearing the Cartier necklace to the Gala, so naturally her look is more involved than other cast members. Louise, who oversaw the makeup in the film, did Anne's makeup, while her team and Sandra, Rihanna and Cate's personal makeup artists worked with the other cast members, who had more natural looks.

ESC: Ocean's 8, Makeup

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

"Like Sarah Paulson, she's a mom," Louise explained. "She's at home, so isn't going to be that glamorous. We kept her lip very neutral."

All in all, the makeup artist revealed that the cast used a simple formula for long-lasting, HD light-proof makeup: "You use a primer and foundation, then set it. For the most once you put the makeup on, it really does stay."

While foundation and setting powder are well-known must-haves, the beauty professional places an extra emphasis on primer, especially for oily skin. 

"Recently, I used Rihanna's primer, which I absolutely loved," she shared, referring to the Fenty Pro Filt'r. "Especially with oily skin, it's fantastic. On set, I used a Laura Mercier primer and Benefit Porefessional...It acts like a barrier so that the makeup sits on top. For me, I would use primer on combination to oily skin because when put foundation on [without primer], it just sinks into the skin."

ESC: Ocean's 8, Makeup

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

With such a diverse cast, the makeup pro kept a lot of different brands and products in her makeup kit. Check out the makeup products used on set below!

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Lips

Used on Anne: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Electric Poppy, $24

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Lips

Used on Sarah: Chapstick Classic, $5 for 3

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Eyeshadow

Used on Mindy: Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Golden Mink, $85

Article continues below

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Eyeliner

Used on Awkwafina: Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen, $21

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Mascara

Used on Cate: Dior Diorshow Mascara, $30

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Face Oil

Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil, $235

Article continues below

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Primer

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer, $31

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Primer

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, $38

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Foundation

Used on Anne: Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation, $60

Article continues below

ESC: Ocean's 8 Backstage Makeup

Setting Powder

Ultra HD Loose Powder, $36

Ocean's 8 is in theaters now!

RELATED ARTICLE: Recreate Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Makeup With Under-$10 Products

RELATED ARTICLE: How Martha Hunt Made Her Eyes Sparkle for the CFDA Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Mindy Kaling , Awkwafina , Anne Hathaway , Sandra Bullock , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Movies , Ocean's Eight , Life/Style , VG
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Golden Peacock and More Best Dressed Looks

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour Style Features the Best Designers in Fashion

ESC: Music Video Weddings Gowns, Cardi B

Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses From Music Videos, Ranked!

ESC: Carrie Underwood

Recreate Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Makeup With Under-$10 Products

ESC: Adam Levine, Father's Day Gift Guide

12 Stylish Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Kendall Jnner

Kendall Jenner Is Putting Colored Denim Back on Top

ESC: CMT Awards 2018, Beauty, Kelly Clarkson

This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.