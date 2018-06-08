A Game of Thrones Prequel Is Officially Happening

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 1:04 PM

A prequel is coming.

Game of Thrones fans, get ready, because E! News has confirmed that HBO has officially given a a pilot order to a currently-untitled prequel, created by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service). Go on and celebrate, we'll wait.

OK, ready to know what the buzzed-about prequel will be about? 

Prepare to go way back in Westeros' history, as the series will be set thousands of years before the events of GOT, chronicling the descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. "Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know," a cryptic logline reads. 

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

ESC: Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Macall B.Polay/HBO

In June 2017, it was revealed that HBO plans to produce a prequel series and was weighing five possible ideas.

While a prequel is definitely in the works, don't expect to see a spinoff or revival of Game of Thrones after the juggernaut hit ends its run.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO president Casey Bloys said a door being left open for future revivals or undoing the finale is "not happening.

"This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There's no revival, reboot, spinoff talk," he said.

But fans shouldn't expect to see the prequel launch during or even near the end of GOT's epic run, with Bloys telling EW, "We're not using the final season to launch a new show or anything like that. There's going to be a separation between the two. These are among the best writers working and I'm hopeful."

Game of Thrones' final season is expected to premiere in 2019. 

