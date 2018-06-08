Anthony Bourdain's Ex Paula Froelich Pays Tribute to "Loyal Love" After His Death

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Anthony Bourdain's ex-girlfriend Paula Froelich is remembering the acclaimed chef following his tragic death.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on Friday morning, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

After his passing was confirmed, many friends, family and fans took to social media to mourn his death.

Read

Asia Argento Mourns the Death of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain After Suicide

Froelich, a journalist who reportedly dated Bourdain in 2005, shared a photo with the acclaimed chef on Instagram.

"To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love. That's all I'm going to say," she captioned the picture.

Froelich also shared a series of tweets on Friday, writing, "Here's the thing about depression: it's a sneaky little, sticky Bitch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the 'you're nothing but a fraud' voice only goes away when the ambien takes effect."

"The problem with that is ambien makes the harsh voice louder in the morning. And there's only a few you can talk to about it - but even then sparingly because it just gets OLD, doesn't it? And you become the sad sack ... even though you're normally so FUN," she continued. "And it can take a village of pills, shrinks, empathetic friends, neighbors, to pull you out of a slump - and guess what?! You're not manic, or some other couch shrink diagnosis you just have. Regular old depression."

She later added, "But take heart in knowing: only the best, funniest, loveliest, most empathetic, wonderful, talented people have depression. You're in a good crowd."

Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento, also mourned his death on social media Friday.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," she wrote. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 15 Promo, KUWTK

Watch a First Look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15!

Game of Thrones

A Game of Thrones Prequel Is Officially Happening

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Gives Kanye West a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out

Anthony Bourdain, No Reservations

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Marathon Planned By Travel Channel to Honor Late Chef

TV split, The Handmaid?s Tale, Riverdale, The X Files, This Is Us

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Nominate Your Favorites Now

Candace Cameron Bure, son

Candace Cameron Bure Shares a Sweet Photo From Her Son's Graduation

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

How Anthony Bourdain's Raw, Unsparing Honesty Made His Demons Part of His Appeal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.