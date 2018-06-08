Kim Kardashian Gives Kanye West a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out

JACK/RAAK / BACKGRID
Kanye West is celebrating turning 41 today and his wife made sure to leave a sentimental post in honor of her husband's birthday.
The message read: "Happy birthday babe!!!!! It's been a wild year but we're here & life is good!"
The mother of three added, "So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you."
And what a year it's been indeed…just last month, the famous duo shared their fourth wedding anniversary and the reality star turned makeup mogul shared a few sweet thoughts about her marriage to the Ye rapper.
"4 years down and forever to go…." she captioned the photo. "Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I'm so lucky. I can't wait for forever...Happy Anniversary."
"Happy anniversary, babe!" Kim added in another photo she posted later on in the day. "I love you so much!!! Couldn't imagine our lives without you!"
Later on in the day, Kanye took to Twitter to write: "gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I'm deeply grateful and purely happy."
Throughout their time together as a couple, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three children into the world. Kim gave birth to their daughter, North West, in 2013 and to their son, Saint West, in 2015.
The proud parents then welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January.