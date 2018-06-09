10 Ways to Live Your Best Life on National Rosé Day 2018

Remember a few years ago when Rosé All Day first became a thing?

Well, we're happy to report that the rosé craze is alive and thriving, so much so that it has its own National holiday. Even more exciting, today's the day! Now we're confident that you'll be celebrating by stocking up on your favorites and sipping away all day, but there are a few other ways to get in the spirit. A rosé pool float? Check. A cute pink wine glass? We've got that too.

Just add rosé and Instagram stories, here you come!