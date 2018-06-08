Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Marathon Planned By Travel Channel to Honor Late Chef

Travel Channel is paying tribute to Anthony Bourdain. The network announced it will air an all-day marathon of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, on Sunday, June 10.

Bourdain was found dead, an apparent suicide, in his hotel room in France. The chef and TV host was working on an episode for his CNN series Parts Unknown.

The No Reservations marathon runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, June 10 on Travel Channel. No Reservations, which featured Bourdain exploring local cultures and cuisines everywhere from the United States to Uzbekistan, aired more than 140 episodes from 2005-2012. In 2009 the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming.