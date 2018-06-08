Anthony Bourdain's Most Outrageous and Candid Quotes

Travel Channel
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 11:22 AM
Following the tragic passing of Anthony Bourdain on Friday morning, fans and colleagues of the celebrity chef are mourning his death, but also reflecting on all of the times Bourdain made them laugh.
For years, viewers watched Bourdain travel the world and explore foods in various areas of the globe on CNN's Parts Unknown. It was here, in interviews and on social media where fans got to see his candid conversations about everything from the food industry to current events and beyond.
Let's take a look back at the most memorable quotes from the beloved chef, author, host and explorer:
Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Gordon Ramsay, Chrissy Teigen and More Pay Tribute to the Celebrity Chef
On Starbucks' Pink and Purple Unicorn Frappuccino: "It's the perfect nexus of awfulness." —Town & Country April 2017.
On Becoming a Dad: "The minute that you become a father, certain truths become immediately obvious to you. The first second you see your daughter's head corkscrew out of the womb and open her eyes, they are pretty much saying, 'Lose the Ramones shirt.' So I've made some adjustments in my life."—Atlanta Magazine July 2015.
On Guy Fieri: "I sort of feel in a heartfelt way for Guy [Fieri]. I wonder about him. He's 52 years old and still rolling around in the flame outfit…What does he do? How does Guy Fieri de-douche?"—Atlanta Magazine July 2015.
On Ina Garten: "I love Ina Garten. She's one of the few people on Food Network who can actually cook. When Ina Garten roasts a chicken, she roasts it correct. When Ina Garten makes mashed potatoes, those are some solid mashed potatoes. In many ways I want Ina's life. I don't want to live in her house. I don't want to spend a weekend there. It gets weird in Ina Land...Oh, when Jeffrey gets home, he'll be so happy I made meatloaf. And then he comes home and you're pretty sure he's not into meatloaf."—Atlanta Magazine July 2015.
On the City of Detroit: "I love Detroit. I love Detroiters. You've got to have a sense of humor to live in a city so relentlessly f--ked. You've got to be tough—and occasionally even devious. And Detroiters are funny, tough—and supreme improvisers. They are also among the best and most fun drinkers in the country."— Bourdain wrote this Tumblr post after wrapping the last episode of the second season of Parts Unknown in Nov. 2013.
On Reports Stating We Are Eating Plastic When We Eat Fish: "I doubt very much that's the worst of it. You know what shrimp and lobster eat? Those delicious crabs I enjoy so much from different parts of the world have probably been munching on human bodies. So a little plastic … eh. I refer you back to whiskey—just drink whiskey. The plastic will go down easy."—Town & Country April 2017.
On the Most Annoying Food Trends: "I'm waiting to see the end of the Kobe slider. I'd be really happy to see that gone. It's easy to make fun of pumpkin spice, but is it a clear and present danger? Probably not. The Kobe slider is a clear and present danger, though. Pumpkin spice is just silly, but the Kobe slider is an indication of a douche economy that's threatening to me personally. It's like bottle service at the nightclub; it's a societal ill."—Town & Country April 2017.
